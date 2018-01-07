Pat McDonagh says outdated planning laws will strangle development in Galway for a decade

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Supermac’s boss Pat McDonagh says Ireland’s outdated planning system is a ‘disaster’ that will strangle development in Galway for at least a decade.

He says the country is fast becoming an international joke – and Galway is now losing opportunities and new businesses to other cities.

Mr. McDonagh says the planning issues, in conjunction will Galway’s chronic traffic problems, mean foreign businesses are looking elsewhere.

He’s referred to long-running delays in developing an outer bypass for Galway City as ‘one of the greatest scandals ever’.

According to the Sunday Business Post, Mr. McDonagh is planning to spend €10 million this year on expansion and refurbishments.