Pat Comer, the man behind A Year ‘Til Sunday is back with a new series on RTÉ

A new sports series in Irish ‘GAA Nua’ starts on RTÉ on Monday 19th June. This is a four part, half hour series presented by former Kerry footballer and presenter Dara Ó Cinnéide. The series starts on Monday 19th June at 7:30pm and will be broadcast for the three following Mondays.

This innovative series looks at the science and technology in the GAA and the developments that have taken place since Dara himself wore the inter-county jersey. Dara, with his experience as a former player will look at the changes that have happened in the GAA since he played and the series investigates if there is an advantage to the technology and expertise or was the GAA or the game itself better off without it? Dara will chat to former players from days gone by as they discuss various aspects of the game including pace, agility, medical treatments etc. The passion, culture and the dedication that is at the heart of the GAA comes to the fore throughout the series.

Among the list of contributors throughout the series will be Éamonn Fitzmaurice (Kerry), Joe Brolly (Derry), Dublin Ladies Gaelic Football team, and Cian O’Neill (Kildare), to name but a few and the latest techniques making their way across the pond from sports organisations in the United States will be seen and the future of the game is also discussed.

Over a period of eight months, we follow Dara as he makes his way to various parts of the country as he chats to both young and older guests who share their opinions on the direction the game is taking.

The series is directed by Pat Comer, former Galway footballer and the man who wrote and directed the famous documentary, A Year ‘Til Sunday that’s widely considered the finest GAA documentary of all-time. The series is produced by Galway based television production company Meangadh Fíbín for RTÉ. The series has been produced with the kind and generous support of BAI, Sound and Vision scheme.