FYI Galway

Participants sought for major Galway study on compulsive hoarding

By GBFM News
November 8, 2017

Time posted: 5:19 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new study at NUI Galway is seeking over one thousand volunteers from across Ireland to take part in a major study on compulsive hoarding.

Researchers will be exploring possible links between major life experiences such as bereavement and the development of a tendencys to hoard items.

It’ll be the largest study of its kind ever undertaken in Ireland.

Researchers are keen for volunteers of all types – from those who find it difficult to discard non-essential items to those who do not hoard at all.

Further information can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/nuighoarding

