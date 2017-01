Part Time position available for Receptionist in busy front office: four

days per week, 9-6pm.

Duties include operating a multi-line telephone system, dealing with a

high volume of phone calls and answering customer account and other queries.

Applicants must also be capable of providing exceptional customer service

and must have excellent communication and clerical skills.

Forward CV along with a covering letter explaining how you would be best

suited for the position to [email protected]