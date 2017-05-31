Part time General Manager required for Peterswell Castledaly Group Water Scheme

Peterswell Castledaly Group Water Scheme Co-Op Society Ltd have a vacancy for a part time General Manager. The successful candidate

will be responsible for the management and administration of the business of the scheme which is structured as a Co-operative Society.

Must be computer literate, capable of working on their own initiative when required and have use of their own car. Some experience in

the Group Water Scheme sector is desirable. Applications with CV and 2 references to:- Peterswell Castledaly Group Water Scheme, C/O

National Federation of Group Water Schemes, Unit 52, N17 Business Park, Galway Road, Tuam, Co. Galway. Closing date June 9th.

