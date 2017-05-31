15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Arts Show

The Arts Show

Part time General Manager required for Peterswell Castledaly Group Water Scheme

By Damian Burke
May 31, 2017

Time posted: 3:22 pm

Peterswell Castledaly Group Water Scheme Co-Op Society Ltd have a vacancy for a part time General Manager.  The successful candidate
will be responsible for the management and administration of the business of the scheme which is structured as a Co-operative Society.
Must be computer literate, capable of working on their own initiative when required and have use of their own car.  Some experience in
the Group Water Scheme sector is desirable.  Applications with CV and 2 references to:- Peterswell Castledaly Group Water Scheme, C/O
National Federation of Group Water Schemes, Unit 52, N17 Business Park, Galway Road, Tuam, Co. Galway.  Closing date June 9th.

print
jobspot
Plan for sheltered housing and new day care centre in Cregboy Claregalway
Galway GAA in association with Gort Golf Club announce details of Summer Golf Classic
May 25, 2017
A qualified Financial Accountant required