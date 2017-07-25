15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

Parkmore roadworks likely to cause traffic chaos this evening

By GBFM News
July 25, 2017

Time posted: 1:58 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Commuters and visitors are facing an evening of traffic chaos as restrictions are to be put in place at the Briarhill/Parkmore junction at 6pm.

Resurfacing works are being carried out at the heavily congested location from 6 until around 11pm.

A stop go system will be in place, and the contractors carrying out the works say all routes in and out of the city will be affected.

It comes as thousands of visitors descend on the city every evening to attend the Galway International Arts Festival.

Meanwhile, motorists in the west of the county are also impacted by delays today.

Surface dressing is taking place between the Connemara Coast Hotel to Furbo beach until 4pm.

A stop go system is in operation, and the County Council is advising motorists to take the L1320 road from Spiddal village to Moycullen and onto the N59 to Galway.

Elsewhere, verge trimming works will take place today and tomorrow (wed) on the N18 Kilcolgan to Gort Road.

As a result, a stop-go system for traffic will be in place until 6 this evening and from 8a.m to 6pm tomorrow.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show Tuesday July 25th 2017
July 25, 2017
JFC applies for permission for new depot in Tuam
July 25, 2017
Man to appear at Harristown court over city arson
July 25, 2017
COPE Galway wants government to prioritise building

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 25, 2017
Silver medal for Galway at Open European Club
July 25, 2017
4 Women, 4 Bikes, 2,150km and A Race Around Ireland Record Attempt.
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK