Parkmore roadworks likely to cause traffic chaos this evening

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Commuters and visitors are facing an evening of traffic chaos as restrictions are to be put in place at the Briarhill/Parkmore junction at 6pm.

Resurfacing works are being carried out at the heavily congested location from 6 until around 11pm.

A stop go system will be in place, and the contractors carrying out the works say all routes in and out of the city will be affected.

It comes as thousands of visitors descend on the city every evening to attend the Galway International Arts Festival.

Meanwhile, motorists in the west of the county are also impacted by delays today.

Surface dressing is taking place between the Connemara Coast Hotel to Furbo beach until 4pm.

A stop go system is in operation, and the County Council is advising motorists to take the L1320 road from Spiddal village to Moycullen and onto the N59 to Galway.

Elsewhere, verge trimming works will take place today and tomorrow (wed) on the N18 Kilcolgan to Gort Road.

As a result, a stop-go system for traffic will be in place until 6 this evening and from 8a.m to 6pm tomorrow.