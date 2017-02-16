Parkmore businesses to consider withholding rates over traffic crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Business leaders based at Parkmore are threatening to withhold rates to the local authorities if action is not taken to resolve the traffic crisis in the area.

Thousands of people work in various companies in Parkmore and commuters reported delays of up to an hour to exit the industrial estate earlier this week at peak time.

Parkmore Traffic Action Group has been liasing with the City Council and IDA Ireland in an effort to tackle the gridlock.

Pat Duane of Creganna, who’s a member of the action group says short term measures will begin next Monday evening.

However if further action is not taken to ensure the infrastructure is put in place to deal with increasing traffic gridlock in Parkmore, Pat Duane says businesses may withhold rates.