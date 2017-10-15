Parkmore building enters market with 5 million euro price tag

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major commercial building in Parkmore which currently houses Creganna Medical Devices has entered the market for almost 5 million euro.
Building No 3 Parkmore is a stand-alone commercial building located on a successful IDA business and technology estate.
The building has been fitted out internally to include office accommodation, laboratory space and warehouse facilities.
It’s currently leased to Creganna Medical on a 35 year lease and produces an annual rent of 431 thousand euro.
According to the Sunday Business Post, agent TWM is seeking €4.7 million euro for the 74 thousand square foot property.
Photo – Google Maps