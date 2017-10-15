Parkmore building enters market with 5 million euro price tag

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major commercial building in Parkmore which currently houses Creganna Medical Devices has entered the market for almost 5 million euro.

Building No 3 Parkmore is a stand-alone commercial building located on a successful IDA business and technology estate.

The building has been fitted out internally to include office accommodation, laboratory space and warehouse facilities.

It’s currently leased to Creganna Medical on a 35 year lease and produces an annual rent of 431 thousand euro.

According to the Sunday Business Post, agent TWM is seeking €4.7 million euro for the 74 thousand square foot property.

