The annual Park & Ride service for Galway city commences again this year on Saturday December 2nd & Sunday 3rd, 7th-10th and 14th-24th.

Monday – Saturday services will run from 09:30 – 21:30 and the Sunday service will run from 11:00 – 19:00.

There will be a Park & Ride bus every 15 mins at a cost of €2 per person return. Kids go free!