Parents’ delegation to travel to Leinster House over future of Coláiste an Chreagáin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A small group of concerned parents are to travel to Leinster House this afternoon in a bid to secure the future of Coláiste an Chreagáin in Mountbellew.

Management announced last month that first year students and transition years will not be taken in this year as the school moves towards becoming a further education and training hub.

A three-person delegation will meet Galway East Fianna Fail deputy Anne Rabbitte and the party spokesperson for Education Thomas Byrne at 3 this afternoon.

The group also hopes to lobby the Education Minister for a three-year reprieve on the decision to advance a student recruitment drive and develop a transition year programme.

16 students had been enrolled to begin first year at the school in September.

Deputy Rabbitte says parents want certainty.