Paralympic Sports Award For Sinead Keon

Sinead Keon received the Paralympic Sport Award at the Roscrea Regional Sports Award in 2016. The black tie event was held at the Racket Hall.

The award recipients were selected by a committee comprising solely of sports journalists from the local radio stations and newspapers.

The awards were presented by Brendan Cummins, Sunday Sports Analyst and Tipperary All Star

The recipients in the 2016 Roscrea Regional Sports Star Awards are: Athletics: Templemore Athletic Club Badminton: Colaiste Phobal (U19 Boy’s Badminton Team) Camogie: Aisling Burke – Camross Gaelic Football – Philip Austin Golf – Bobby King Hurling: Seamus Callanan Paralympic Sports – Sinead Keon – Portumna Rugby – Shane Delahunt Youth Award – Diarmuid Ryan – (Moneygall / Clonakenny) The Special Recognition Award goes to Clonakenny Intermediate Hurling & Football Team (50th Anniversary) Club of the Year goes to Borris-in-Ossory/Kilcotton Manager of the Year goes to Michael Ryan Lifetime achievement Dinny Cahill Hall of Fame recipient Kathleen Downes Treacy from Roscrea.