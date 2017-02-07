15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

SINEAD KEON

Paralympic Sports Award For Sinead Keon

By Sport GBFM
February 7, 2017

Time posted: 2:38 pm

Sinead Keon received the Paralympic Sport Award at the Roscrea Regional Sports Award in 2016. The black tie event was held at the Racket Hall.

The award recipients were selected by a committee comprising solely of sports journalists from the local radio stations and newspapers.
The awards were presented by Brendan Cummins, Sunday Sports Analyst and Tipperary All Star
The recipients in the 2016 Roscrea Regional Sports Star Awards are:
Athletics: Templemore Athletic Club
Badminton:  Colaiste Phobal (U19 Boy’s Badminton Team)
Camogie: Aisling Burke – Camross
Gaelic Football – Philip Austin
Golf – Bobby King
Hurling: Seamus Callanan
Paralympic Sports – Sinead Keon – Portumna
Rugby – Shane Delahunt
Youth Award – Diarmuid Ryan – (Moneygall / Clonakenny)
The Special Recognition Award goes to Clonakenny Intermediate Hurling & Football Team  (50th Anniversary)
Club of the Year goes to Borris-in-Ossory/Kilcotton
Manager of the Year goes to Michael Ryan
Lifetime achievement Dinny Cahill
Hall of Fame recipient Kathleen Downes Treacy from Roscrea.
