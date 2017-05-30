Para-Athletes Prepare For Loughrea Triathlon

By DECLAN ROONEY

‘Inclusion not exclusion’ is the motto of Para-Triathlon Ireland, and now, for the first time para-athletes can take part in a para-triathlon relay, which will be held in Loughrea Co. Galway on 6 August next.

The para relay race, which will be staged by Athenry and Loughrea based Predator Triathlon Club, aims to attract para-athletes with an interest in competing in either of the three triathlon disciplines: swim, bike and run.

The event, which will be held in conjunction with Triathlon Ireland, is the first of its kind in the country, and will be held in and around the crystal clear waters of Lough Rea Lake, which is regarded as having the clearest waters of all Irish triathlon venues – the perfect introductory race.

The idea of taking part in the three legs of a triathlon is a daunting prospect for new para and able-bodied athletes, but now with the option of linking with other athletes in a team relay, the possibility of completing the event and experiencing a first taste of the unique competition is all the more realistic.

The race will be held over the standard triathlon Sprint distance and consists of a 750m swim in the blue flag Loughrea Lake – in 90 per cent of the route it is possible to stand – a 20km cycle/handbike and a 5km run/race chair.

Safety as always is priority number one, and on the day Predator Triathlon Club volunteers and Triathlon Ireland staff will be on hand to assist athletes with their needs, while training plans are also available to get you on the road to Loughrea.

According to Triathlon Ireland’s High Performance Para Tri-Technical Director, Eamonn Tilley, the Loughrea event is the perfect chance for para-athletes to dip their toe into the triathlon world for the first time.

“Following on from the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016, the involvement of para-athletes in sport has taken off over the last six months,” said Mr Tilley.

“Athletes at all levels are now looking to get involved and not just compete but to enjoy all kinds of sports, be it swimming, cycling, running, boccia or triathlons.

“Many of these athletes are always on the look out to compete in events around Ireland, and Predator Triathlon Club in conjunction with Triathlon Ireland, is now offering a solution that fits all abilities and disciplines.

“We hope to raise the profile of the sport and at the same time offer an avenue for athletes at all levels to compete against each other in a warm, friendly and competitive environment.”

Teams of three athletes will compete one leg each of the Loughrea Triathlon on 6 August 2017, and a minimum of one athlete from each team must be a para-athlete.

Anyone interested in competing in the para relay can contact Maggie Vahey, Predator Triathlon Club, at [email protected] 087-9832020, or Loic Bocquet, Predator Triathlon Club, at [email protected], to register their interest, while any complete teams can register their team online at www.loughreatriathlon.ie at a cost of €90.

The para-triathlon relay will form part of the Loughrea Triathlon Festival, which will be held on Sunday 6 August. Events on the day include the National Junior Championship (16-19 year olds), the senior sprint race, the Para-triathlon National Championship and youth races for triathletes between the ages of 8 and 15.

More that 800 triathletes are expected to take part in one of the biggest ever Loughrea Triathlon Festivals this August, and registration for all of the festival events is now open.

To register or for more information regarding this year’s Loughrea Triathlon visit www.loughreatriathlon.ie and www.predatortriclub.ie or follow the club on Facebook or on Twitter for regular updates.