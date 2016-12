Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland has acknowledged a County Council motion to bring Pope Francis to Galway during his 2018 visit.

In a letter to Loughrea area councillor Michael Fahy, Archbishop Charles J Brown extended his gratitude for the invitation.

Councillor Fahy is the second Galway councillor to propose such a motion at local authority level.

City Councillor Pearce Flannery has also called for the Pontiff to be invited to Galway as part of the 2018 trip.