Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Palestinian flag is to be flown at City Hall for the remainder of the month.

It follows a motion by Sinn Féin councillor Mairead Farrell which called on the local authority to stand in solidarity with the 1,500 hunger striking prisoners in Palestine.

The gesture marks the 50th anniversary of the occupation of the West Bank.

The flag will be flown at City Hall until the end of May.