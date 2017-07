The Newly renovated Pairc Ui Chaoimh is ready for a busy weekend with the eagerly awaited first fixture to be played the Premier Intermediate Championship game between Blarney and Valley Rovers this Wednesday, July 19th, at 7.30 p.m.

Then on Saturday, Galway face Clare in the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Quarter Final at 1pm followed by the keenly anticipated All-Ireland Senior Hurling Quarter Final between Clare and Tipperary at 3pm.