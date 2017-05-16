15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Packed council agenda leads to delay for planned Kirwan roundabout overhaul

By GBFM News
May 16, 2017

Time posted: 1:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans to overhaul the Kirwan roundabout in the city have been delayed.

City Councillors were due to have a presentation on the matter at their meeting last evening, but failed to get through the agenda in time.

City officials and engineers have come up with 6 options to convert the 5 arm roundabout into a traffic light junction.

The estimated cost is 1.2 million euro and the aim is to have the scheme completed within 2 years.

At the monthly meeting of the City Council this week, the majority of the gathering was dominated by the discussion of nine sets of minutes for meetings held since the beginning of the year.

As a result, the consultants were not given the opportunity to discuss the Kirwan roundabout plans.

It’ll now be the 3rd week in June before the group can present the preferred option for the area.

City CEO Brendan McGrath says due to a necessity to change the city development plan to allow the works go ahead, the scheme will now be delayed.

Local businessman Gerry Lydon, who works at Terryland, says businesses in the area are worried about the possible impacts of any changes to the roundabout.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
Major city conference to discuss childrens activity levels

