PAC member questions sale of naval vessel formerly twinned with Galway

May 15, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A naval vessel, decommissioned at Galway docks last year, and sold by the Government two months ago is back on the market – at six times the price.

The L.E. Aisling is now back on sale in the Netherlands, despite its new owners confirming that no extra work has been done on the vessel.

The boat now carries an asking price of over 650-thousand euro – after being sold for 110-thousand just seven weeks ago.

The Irish Naval vessel, which was twinned with Galway, was officially decommissioned in June last year after 36 years in service.

It was involved in the capture of the IRA gun-running ship, the Marita Ann, in 1984, and was also one of the first ships on the scene after the Air India disaster of 1985.

Alan Farrell, a Fine Gael TD and member of the Public Accounts Committee, says the PAC is now likely to hear further scrutiny about the sale.

