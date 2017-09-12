Oxygen Advantage Workshop For Galway In October

Cradock Performance is excited to host world leader in the field of Optimal Breathing for Health and High Performance, Patrick McKeown for a One Day Oxygen Advantage Workshop in Galway Saturday 7th October 2017, 9.30am – 5pm.

Whether your interest is in breathing for improving your Health or your Sporting Performance, this one day event promises to teach you revolutionary breathing techniques that have been scientifically proven to improve Sports Performance. Learn the Fundamentals of Breathing for Health and High Performance, Improve Your Health, Improving Your Aerobic/Anerobic Capacity, Teach Your Body to Do More with Less, Learn How to Improve Oxygen Delivery to Muscle Tissue, Delay the Onset of Lactic Acid/Fatigue & Improve Your Functional Capacity and Sports Performance.

Patrick McKeown joined John in studio to talk about the Workshop

Outline for the One Day Workshop Content is as follows:

– Advantage of Nasal Breathing During Rest and Physical Exercise

– Exploring the Science of Measuring and Reducing Breathlessness

– How to Simulate High Altitude Training

– How to Improve VO2 Max and Running Economy

– How to Delay the Onset of Lactic Acid and Fatigue

– Practical: 1-hour Oxygen Advantage Breathing Workout

– Lunch

– Practical: Relaxation and Functional Breathing

– The Mind and Sports Performance – Improve Mental Focus

– How to Improve Respiratory Muscle Strength

– Practical: 1-hour Oxygen Advantage Breathing

Places on this One Day Workshop are strictly limited and early booking is encouraged to guarantee your spot.

For further information on the event contact: [email protected]/[email protected]

Bookings: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/oxygen-advantage-one-day-workshop-tickets-37050008573