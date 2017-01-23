Overcrowding causing problems at Portiuncula Hospital today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is under extreme pressure today as 28 patients wait on trolleys.

The INMO has previously said that double figures at Portiuncula pose a major problem due to a severe lack of capacity at the facility.

Meanwhile, there are 26 patients on trolleys or on over-capacity wards at UHG today – despite a number of emergency surge beds opening in recent weeks.

The number of people on trolleys across Ireland remains high again today – with latest figures showing more than 450 are without a bed in the country’s hospitals.