15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

news-hospital-trolley-2

Overcrowding at Ballinasloe hospital worsens today

By GBFM News
January 24, 2017

Time posted: 1:50 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Trolley figures at the Accident & Emergency Department at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe have worsened today. (24/1)

There are now 32 people waiting on trolleys and on wards according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The hospital in Ballinasloe doesn’t have the staff or facilities to cater for patients in double figures at the A&E department.

Meanwhile, University Hospital Galway is also under pressure today with 31 people waiting on trolleys and on wards through the A&E department.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the HSE says a high number of patients waiting in the Emergency Department at Portiuncula are elderly with multiple medical problems.

The HSE says there are no delayed discharges at the hospital and every effort is being made to discharge patients.

Patients in the vicinity of Roscommon Hospital such as East Galway are being reminded that the Roscommon Injury Unit is open 7 days a week for injuries for adults and children aged 5 and over.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
BoyleSports sponsored events to deliver €1 million in prizemoney
An-Garda-Siochana
January 24, 2017
Theft and vandalism at hospitals in city and county
nct
January 24, 2017
New application submitted for NCT centre in Tuam
news-cash-money-coins-euro
January 24, 2017
Galway councillors in line for up to 2500 euro in additional allowances

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
dogs
January 24, 2017
BoyleSports sponsored events to deliver €1 million in prizemoney
TUAM AC
January 24, 2017
Galway Athletics Report
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK