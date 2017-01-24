Overcrowding at Ballinasloe hospital worsens today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Trolley figures at the Accident & Emergency Department at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe have worsened today. (24/1)

There are now 32 people waiting on trolleys and on wards according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The hospital in Ballinasloe doesn’t have the staff or facilities to cater for patients in double figures at the A&E department.

Meanwhile, University Hospital Galway is also under pressure today with 31 people waiting on trolleys and on wards through the A&E department.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the HSE says a high number of patients waiting in the Emergency Department at Portiuncula are elderly with multiple medical problems.

The HSE says there are no delayed discharges at the hospital and every effort is being made to discharge patients.

Patients in the vicinity of Roscommon Hospital such as East Galway are being reminded that the Roscommon Injury Unit is open 7 days a week for injuries for adults and children aged 5 and over.