Overall crime in city is up by 3 per cent

By GBFM News
December 5, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Overall crime in the city has increased by 3 per cent since last year.

The figures were presented by gardaí to members of the City Joint Policing Committee this week. (4/12)

They show that burglaries have increased by almost a fifth to the end of October this year, compared to the same period last year.

Chief Superintendent of Galway garda division Tom Curley says longer evenings where it gets dark earlier, contributes to seasonal increases in burglaries.

The detection of drugs for sale or supply is marginally in line with the same period last year with just a one percent increase in incidents of drugs for sale or supply.

Assaults causing harm increased by about a quarter year on year and minor assaults increase by a similar percentage.

Sexual assaults have increased by a fifth while rapes have increased by nearly 30 per cent since last year.

Bucking the crime trend was public order which has seen a 6 per cent decrease in the city since last year.

Chief Superintendent Curley says gardaí are being pro-active in communities to help combat a spike in crime.

