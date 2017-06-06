Outstanding Performances By Galway Showjumper at Mullingar Two Star Event

Last week end saw equestrian enthusiasts from all corners of Ireland flock to Mullingar for the ever prestigious Mullingar International CSI 2* Show, with the Irish riders being joined with riders from Europe and Australia.

A great show was put up by Connaught riders, with numerous wins and placings, however it was the locally owned 9yo horse, KMR Benzini who shone on the International platform. KMR Benzini owned by Aoife Rafferty & her brother Raphael Murray from Milltown, Co. Galway and ridden by Aoife’s husband Cormac Rafferty produced a fantastic display of show jumping over the 3 days.

Producing clear rounds on both Saturday and Sunday in the 1.40m International classes and topping it off yesterday with a double clear in the New Heights International Grand Prix Monday’s €24,600 feature class at the International Show, Visiting course designer Mark McGowan had set the challenge for the 54 starting competitors which yielded 14 clears through to the clocked round.

It was Irish rider Clem McMahon taking top spot in the Grand Prix with Aldato. Cormac finished with a top six placing and having shown exceptional consistency all weekend was awarded the Leading Irish Sport Horse accolade for the International Show a highly sought after and prestigious award, receiving the “Crusing Cup” kindly sponsored by Hartwell Stud and Mary McCann. An exceptional result for KMR Benzini, a first time competing at this level.