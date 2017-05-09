15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

fire from space

Oughterard forest fire so large it can be seen from space

By GBFM News
May 9, 2017

Time posted: 1:57 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major forest fire near Oughterard is so large, it can be seen from space.

Satellite images from MODIS, posted by Irish Weather Online this afternoon, show a distinct streak of smoke above the Cloosh Valley.

Coillte held an operations meeting in the last hour and crews are travelling by helicopter over the site this lunchtime to gather an aerial view, in a bid to assess the current situation.

Fire fighters have brought two of three major fires in the forest under control overnight – but one blaze, with a front spanning several kilometers, is still posing a threat.

During the night, fire breaks were put in place at Galway Wind Park at Doon East, as the tail of the blaze encroached within 40 meters of a partially installed turbine.

The SSE project team is on standby this afternoon working closely with ground crews to coordinate the emergency response.

Over a quarter of the 4000 hectare plantation has been lost.

The Air Corps has been drafted in to help with the operation, and arrived at the scene shortly after 10 this morning.

Mark Carlin of Coillte says until it rains, the fire will continue to burn.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
UHG emergency department busiest in Ireland today
news-hospital-trolley-2
May 9, 2017
UHG emergency department busiest in Ireland today
news-property-house-housing-mortgage
May 9, 2017
County council has country’s worst ratio of housing per management employee
fire-1669266_960_720
May 9, 2017
Oughterard forest fire could blaze for several days

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
Community GAmes
May 9, 2017
Spectacular Success For Galway Athletes At Community Games National Finals
GALWAY TRIBESMEN 2017
May 9, 2017
Galway Tribesmen Prepare To Defend National Title
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK