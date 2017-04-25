15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Oughterard cancer patient shares clinical trial experience in short film produced by NUIG

By GBFM News
April 25, 2017

Time posted: 5:43 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Oughterard native Christopher McEvilly is to feature in a new short film which examines a patient’s perspective of participation in a clinical trial.

The documentary-style film has been produced with the support of the Huston School of Film and Digital Media at NUI Galway.

It places a spotlight on the work of the Blood Cancer Network Ireland as it provides blood cancer patients with access to innovative treatments through the provision of early phase clinical trials.

The work is directed by Huston School lecturer Dieter Auner and produced by Huston’s Acting Director Dr Seán Crosson.

To view the film online, visit: www.bloodcancers.ie/bloodcancers/clinicaltrials where further information on the BCNI and clinical trials is also available.

