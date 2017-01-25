Oscar Traynor Cup Draw

The draws for the Playoffs and the Quarter Finals of the Oscar Traynor Cup have been made. The Roscommon and District League have to play the Cavan/Monaghan League in a play off with the winners away to the Inishowen League in the Quarter Final. The other Play Off will see the Kerry League at home to the AUL League from Dublin with the winners away to the Wexford League.



PLAY-OFF GAMES

Kerry League v AUL (Dublin)

Roscommon League v Cavan/Monaghan League

Ties to be played on or before weekend of the 18th of February 2017

Quarter Final Draw

Limerick League v Carlow or NEFL

Wexford League v Kerry or AUL Dublin

Inishowen League v Roscommon or Cavan/Monaghan

Clare League v Leinster Senior League

Ties to be played on or before weekend of the 5th March 2017