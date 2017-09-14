15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Orthopaedic surgeries cancelled at Merlin Park due to major leak

By GBFM News
September 14, 2017

Time posted: 2:06 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – All orthopaedic surgeries are being cancelled at Merlin Park Hospital due to a major leak at the building which houses the orthopaedic theatres.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm News, the HSE says the roof of the building will require ‘significant’ repairs and it is working to progress this work.

It says a temporary solution is currently being drafted to reschedule cancelled elective surgeries as quickly as possible.

The HSE further adds it regrets the inconvenience caused to affected patients.

City Councillor Padraig Conneely is a member of the Regional Health Forum West.

He says the hospital buildings at Merlin Park are not fit-for-purpose.

