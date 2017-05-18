Orchid Collective Live on the Home Run with Donal Mahon

Orchid Collective joined us this afternoon for our Home Run Session with Donal Mahon ahead of their Free Roisin Dubh gi tonight at 9pm take a listen.

Orchid Collective are responsible for creating rousing alternative folk-influenced rock that would resonate with those who are fans of Villagers, James Vincent McMorrow and Bon Iver. Through their own distinct use of vocal harmonies and searing layers of reverbed guitars; Orchid Collective make themselves known as a band that set themselves apart from their contemporaries, offering a bold new imagining of the indie genre.

“Lay As Stone” could have quite easily been written by Bon Iver, Sufjan Stevens or Fleet Foxes. This Dublin four-piece has opened its recording account at a level that few young acts could possibly match. – Dan Hegarty (RTE/ CBC MUSIC)

Orchid Collective being together for just over a year have been gigging relentlessly throughout Ireland and have worked tirelessly creating a fresh and exciting live show for their growing audience. Mixing a combination of vocal harmonies and ambient soundscapes, akin to the likes of their inspirations Villagers, James Vincent McMorrow and Bon Iver.