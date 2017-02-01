Oranmore/Maree’s Footballers And Hurlers To Challenge Each Other – In The Ring!

There will be blood sweat and tears at Keane’s, Oranmore on Fri 17th Feb when members of Oranmore Maree Intermediate hurling and football squads get ready to rumble and take to the ring in a unique fundraising event.

After 6 weeks of intensive training with Corrib Boxing Club over 30 players will lace up their gloves in a series of three round bouts which we hope will get the crowd entertained and off their feet.

The event will be a vital fundraiser for a growing GAA club that fields over 40 teams from nursery to senior level.

Club Chairman Gerry Rabbitt says ‘’ the club is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and I am delighted that both hurling and football squads have come together for this special event which promises to be a great night entertainment. I know the lads have been training hard for this event and the club is extremelygrateful for their commitment’’

Door open at 7pm and the first contest starts at 7.30 pm. Tickets are €15 per head and can be purchased from Greally’s shop Maree, Mc Inernys sports and are available on the night.

Check out www.oranmoremareegaa.com for more details