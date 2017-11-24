Oranmore volunteers to resume search for man who entered Corrib

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit will tomorrow resume the search for man seen entering the River Corrib in the city almost two weeks ago.

The man is believed to have entered the water near Quincentenary Bridge at around 9.30am on Tuesday the 14th of November, but no trace has been found to date.

Since the man was seen entering the water, searches have been undertaken by various agencies including the Galway and Costello Lifeboats, emergency services, the Civil Defence and Shannon rescue helicopter.

The missing man is described as being of average build and height, wearing a light windbreaker with dark tracksuit bottoms and a grey cap.

The Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit will be conducting a search tomorrow afternoon, starting at Calasanctius College, Oranmore.

The team is seeking volunteers to join the search.

The searches usually last 2-3 hours, and volunteers are asked to wear a hi-viz vest, wellies, and waterproof clothing.

Further information on the planned search is available on the Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit Facebook page.