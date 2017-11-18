Oranmore-Maree Coastal Search Unit launches search for man missing from city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Oranmore-Maree Coastal Search Unit has launched a search of Galway Bay for a man missing from the city.

It’s believed the man entered the water near Quincentenary Bridge at around 9.30 on Tuesday morning, but no trace has been found to date.

Since then, searches have been undertaken by various agencies including the Galway and Costello Lifeboats, emergency services, the Civil Defence and Shannon rescue helicopter.

The missing man is described as being of average build and height, wearing a light windbreaker with dark tracksuit bottoms and a grey cap.

Gardai have been conducting house to house enquiries in the Newcastle area and are studying CCTV in a bid to identify the man.

The Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit has now launched a search of Galway Bay from Calasanctius College.