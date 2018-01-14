15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Oranmore man dies after being washed into sea in Co Clare

By GBFM News
January 14, 2018

Time posted: 10:27 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Oranmore man has died after being washed into the sea off the coast of County Clare.

The alarm was raised yesterday afternoon after the man, who was originally from Hungary, was swept into the sea near Kilkee.

 

The man who was aged in his early thirties was a Hungarian national who was living in Oranmore.

It’s believed he was swept into the sea after being hit by a wave, while standing on rocks to take photographs of cliffs on the coast road near Kilkee.

A major rescue operation swung into action – joined by the Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115.

The man was spotted in the water and winched from the sea by the helicopter crew, before being rushed to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardai are investigating the incident on behalf of the local coroner.

