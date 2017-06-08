15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Oranmore to host public consultation on controversial M6 service station

By GBFM News
June 8, 2017

Time posted: 11:24 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Oranmore will today host a public consultation meeting on a controversial planned service station on the M6.

The project is being led by Transport Infrastructure Ireland under its national motorway service area plan.

Following a site selection study, a preferred site for the development was identified around 5.5km north east of Oranmore, in the townload of Lisheenkyle West.

The pre-planning public consultation session will take place  from 4.30pm to 8pm at the Oranmore Lodge Hotel.

