Oranmore to host public consultation on controversial M6 service station

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Oranmore will today host a public consultation meeting on a controversial planned service station on the M6.

The project is being led by Transport Infrastructure Ireland under its national motorway service area plan.

Following a site selection study, a preferred site for the development was identified around 5.5km north east of Oranmore, in the townload of Lisheenkyle West.

The pre-planning public consultation session will take place from 4.30pm to 8pm at the Oranmore Lodge Hotel.