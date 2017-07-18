Oranmore to host its first ordination

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway man Declan Lohan will be ordained to the priesthood this weekend in Oranmore for service in the Galway Diocese.

It is the first time that an ordination has taken place in the parish of Oranmore and it will be celebrated by Craughwell native, Bishop Brendan Kelly from Achonry.

The celebration will be attended by approximately 60 priests and will feature a choir specially drawn from both Oranmore and Maree.

Declan Lohan is a native of Coast Road, Oranmore and a qualified barrister, who began training for the priesthood in Touloon France and completed it at St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

The ordination takes place at 3pm on Sunday at the Church of the Immaculate Conception.