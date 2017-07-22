Oranmore to host first ordination

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Oranmore native Declan Lohan will enter the priesthood tomorrow – in the village’s first ordination service.

The ordination will be celebrated by Craughwell native, Bishop Brendan Kelly from Achonry.

The celebration will be attended by approximately 60 priests and will feature a choir specially drawn from both Oranmore and Maree.

Declan Lohan is a native of Coast Road, Oranmore and a qualified barrister, who began training for the priesthood in Touloon France and completed it at St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

The ordination takes place at 3pm tomorrow at the Church of the Immaculate Conception.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm, Declan Lohan says he is incredibly grateful to the people of Galway for their support.