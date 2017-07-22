15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Night Moves SaturdayB

Night Moves SaturdayB

Oranmore to host first ordination

By GBFM News
July 22, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Oranmore native Declan Lohan will enter the priesthood tomorrow – in the village’s first ordination service.

The ordination will be celebrated by Craughwell native, Bishop Brendan Kelly from Achonry.

The celebration will be attended by approximately 60 priests and will feature a choir specially drawn from both Oranmore and Maree.

Declan Lohan is a native of Coast Road, Oranmore and a qualified barrister, who began training for the priesthood in Touloon France and completed it at St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

The ordination takes place at 3pm tomorrow at the Church of the Immaculate Conception.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm, Declan Lohan says he is incredibly grateful to the people of Galway for their support.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Saturday 22nd July, 2017
Gardai investigate serious assault on Inis Mór
July 22, 2017
Gardai investigate serious assault on Inis Mór
July 22, 2017
TDs urged to address Connemara SICAP concerns
July 22, 2017
Last chance for Galway patients to participate in major hospitals survey

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 21, 2017
Barry Geraghty gets all-clear just in-time for Galway
July 21, 2017
Rugby Star George Naoupu retires after 15 year Playing Career
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK