Oranmore comes to a standstill as thousands attend reposal of Tony Keady

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Oranmore has almost come to a standstill today as thousands flock to the village to attend the reposal of Tony Keady.

There’s been long queues and severe traffic delays throughout the afternoon as a seemingly endless stream of people have been arriving to pay their respects to the hurling legend.

The Killimordaly native passed away at UHG on Wednesday night following a sudden illness.

Oranmore is awash with county flags today as thousands of people pass through the village to pay their respects to Tony, long regarded as one of the finest hurlers to ever wear the maroon jersey.

The 53 year old lived at Frenchfort just several kilometers outside the village and worked as a caretaker at Calasanctius College, where he was heavily involved in coaching.

He’s survived by his wife Margaret and their four children.

Queues started to form around mid-day as people arrived to pay their respects to the hurling icon and GAA stewards and Gardai have been directing traffic since this afternoon.

The double All-Ireland winner and All Star played hurling with his local club Killimordaly, and was a member of the Galway senior inter-county team in the 1980s and 1990s.

He has been remembered in recent days as a true legend of Galway hurling for his dominance of the half-back line and for his larger than life personality.

A vigil mass will take place for Tony at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Oranmore this evening at 6pm.

Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow afternoon at 2, after which Tony will be laid to rest in Renville Cemetery.

The Keady family has requested that instead of flowers, donations can be made to the Make a Wish Foundation.