Oranmore businessman jailed for assaulting boy in village

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Oranmore businessman has been sentenced to five months in prison for assaulting an 11 year old boy in the village last year.

Niall Scully threw the boy against the window of a popular sandwich shop following a minor row over spilled water.

43 year old Niall Scully, of Bluebell Woods, Oranmore was charged following the incident on September 22nd 2016.

An 11 year old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was playing outside the shop and apparently accidentally splashed the businessman with water as he walked by.

A dispute arose and the boy’s mother said that without warning, Mr. Scully lifted the boy off the ground and flung him against the shop window.

According to the Irish Independent, the boy vehemently denied suggestions he had spat at the man, or had deliberately splashed him to provoke a response.

Gardai examined CCTV footage during their investigation and the court took the view that the camera footage largely supported the boy’s version of events.

Judge Mary Fahy imposed a five month sentence at Galway District Court – and an appeal was immediately lodged by Mr. Scully.

He was released from custody pending the appeal, which is likely to be heard in mid-2018.