Oranmore and Barna to benefit from cheaper bus fares from today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Oranmore and Barna public transport users will benefit from cheaper bus fares from today.

The commuter towns are now being included in the city bus zone.

Bus Eireann is extending its urban bus zones in Galway, Cork and Limerick – meaning 3 million journeys nationwide are to drop in price.

Currently, a single fare from Oranmore to the city is €4.30 – almost double that of the standard city fare of €2.20.

Oranmore and Barna will now be included in the city bus zone, resulting in significant savings for commuters.

The decision was made based on a study of population and job density.

Meanwhile, LEAP card users in Galway will benefit from greater discounts from today, with a saving of 30% on single cash fares.

Concerns have recently been raised that a lack of bus lanes is hindering the effectiveness of Galway city’s public transport options.