15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Oranmore and Barna to benefit from cheaper bus fares from today

By GBFM News
December 1, 2017

Time posted: 11:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Oranmore and Barna public transport users will benefit from cheaper bus fares from today.

The commuter towns are now being included in the city bus zone.

Bus Eireann is extending its urban bus zones in Galway, Cork and Limerick – meaning 3 million journeys nationwide are to drop in price.

Currently, a single fare from Oranmore to the city is €4.30 – almost double that of the standard city fare of €2.20.

Oranmore and Barna will now be included in the city bus zone, resulting in significant savings for commuters.

The decision was made based on a study of population and job density.

Meanwhile, LEAP card users in Galway will benefit from greater discounts from today, with a saving of 30% on single cash fares.

Concerns have recently been raised that a lack of bus lanes is hindering the effectiveness of Galway city’s public transport options.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Ten of the best for the class of 2016
December 1, 2017
Three jockeys suspended for testing positive for cocaine at Galway racecourse
December 1, 2017
Over 300 thousand euro for Galway youth clubs
December 1, 2017
Galway senator to continue term as Independent after resignation from Sinn Féin

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
December 1, 2017
Ten of the best for the class of 2016
December 1, 2017
Mystics bag first win of the season in thrilling Cup clash while Éanna go down to UCD Marian
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK