Galway Bay fm newsroom – The OPW is currently carrying out a major programme of channel cleaning and riverbank maintenance across the county.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says the works aim to prevent winter or flash flooding in problem areas.

Ongoing maintenance is currently being carried out on the River Nanny in Tuam.

Work is also ongoing on channel cleaning on the Grange River and at Lisavalley, while riverbank protection works are underway in Skehana and Ballydonnellan.