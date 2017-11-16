Opposition to multi-million euro Knocknacarra development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is opposition to a multi-million euro mixed-use development on the west side of the city.

Ardstone Homes was granted planning permission to build houses, apartments and retail units at the junction of Western Distributor Road in Knocknacarra.

However, the decision by the city council has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The development involves the demolition of an agricultural shed at the site just west of Ballymoneen Road.

It will be made up of 91 residential units, commercial units, a commercial block, childcare facility and communal open space.

In an appeal against the development to An Bord Pleanála, a nearby resident claims the structure and fabric of his house would be undermined by construction works such as rock breaking.

He also argues that the design, density and scale of the development is out of character with the area and is premature in the absence of an overall Traffic Management Plan for the greater Knocknacarra area.

A decision is due from An Bord Pleanála in March.