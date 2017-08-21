Opening event for new bilingual market in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new bilingual city market will be officially opened this weekend. (Sat 26/8)

Tiny Traders Village will be a weekly fixture at the grounds of Aras na nGael on Dominick Street.

The indoor venue at Aras na nGael will act as a hub for visitors with a weekly schedule of music, guest speakers, community and Irish Language events.

Tiny Traders market will be officially opened at 11am on Saturday.

One of the organisers of the traders village, Paul David Murphy, says he hopes it becomes a regular part of Galway’s weekends.