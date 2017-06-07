15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

One in three city homes remain unsold despite housing crisis

By GBFM News
June 7, 2017

Time posted: 10:31 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new study has revealed that despite the housing crisis across Galway, more than one in three homes for sale in the city remain unsold.

A snapshot of almost 200 properties across 15 counties shows that 30% remain on the market despite the national housing shortage.

According to the Irish Independent, details of 193 houses and apartments for sale on Daft.ie were recorded on March 9th and March 13th

They include two-bed apartments, three and four-bed houses and luxury homes costing at least €1m.

As of June 1, 135 were sold or withdrawn from the market and 58 remained unsold.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Legal dispute sees several procedures cancelled at Galway Clinic
June 7, 2017
Legal dispute sees several procedures cancelled at Galway Clinic
June 7, 2017
Exam centres across Galway open for first state exams
June 7, 2017
Solidarity event at Galway mosque following prayer session attack

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 6, 2017
Galway v Mayo – The Build – Up
June 6, 2017
Galway Athletics Report
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK