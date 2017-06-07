One in three city homes remain unsold despite housing crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new study has revealed that despite the housing crisis across Galway, more than one in three homes for sale in the city remain unsold.

A snapshot of almost 200 properties across 15 counties shows that 30% remain on the market despite the national housing shortage.

According to the Irish Independent, details of 193 houses and apartments for sale on Daft.ie were recorded on March 9th and March 13th

They include two-bed apartments, three and four-bed houses and luxury homes costing at least €1m.

As of June 1, 135 were sold or withdrawn from the market and 58 remained unsold.