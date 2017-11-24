15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Over one thousand older pensioners left waiting on trolleys for 24 hours at UHG

By GBFM News
November 24, 2017

Time posted: 9:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over one thousand older pensioners have been left waiting on trolleys for more than 24 hours at University Hospital Galway since the start of the year.

New HSE figures reveal it’s one of the worst figures in the country – behind University Hospital Limerick and the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

Since January, 1,100 over 75’s have been forced to wait more than 24 hours on a trolley at UHG’s Emergency Department.

Meanwhile, Portiuncula Hospital has one of the lowest figures nationwide – with just 9 over 75’s enduring a 24 hour spell on a trolley at the Ballinasloe facility since then.

According to the Irish Daily Mail, the Irish Patients Association is warning of a potential disaster if Ireland suffers a flu epidemic this winter.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Verdict of medical misadventure in inquest of stillborn baby at Portiuncula Hospital
November 24, 2017
Verdict of medical misadventure in inquest of stillborn baby at Portiuncula Hospital
November 23, 2017
Prestigious award for Galway’s Blue Teapot Theatre Company
November 23, 2017
Ireland’s 108th Supermacs officially opened in Headford

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 23, 2017
Báireoirí Na Gaillimhe to honour players of the 50’s and 60’s in Loughrea
November 23, 2017
Galway Racecourse Re-Development On Target for Summer 2018 Completion
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK