Over one thousand older pensioners left waiting on trolleys for 24 hours at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over one thousand older pensioners have been left waiting on trolleys for more than 24 hours at University Hospital Galway since the start of the year.

New HSE figures reveal it’s one of the worst figures in the country – behind University Hospital Limerick and the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

Since January, 1,100 over 75’s have been forced to wait more than 24 hours on a trolley at UHG’s Emergency Department.

Meanwhile, Portiuncula Hospital has one of the lowest figures nationwide – with just 9 over 75’s enduring a 24 hour spell on a trolley at the Ballinasloe facility since then.

According to the Irish Daily Mail, the Irish Patients Association is warning of a potential disaster if Ireland suffers a flu epidemic this winter.