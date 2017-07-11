One third of Galway GPs approaching retirement

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nearly one third of Galway GPs will reach retirement age within the next seven years.

According to the Irish Independent there are 666 GPs over the age of 60 around the country, with 244 of those over 65.

In Galway 30% of General Practitioners are over 60, the government retirement age is 67.

Chariman of the Irish Medical Organisation GP Committe Dr. Padraig McGarry says that funding cuts of almost 40% under the Finacial Emergency Legislation in 2009 prevented GPs from investing in their practices.

Dr. McGarry warns that there is a real risk that rural GPs in the west will not be replaced when they retire.