15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

One third of Galway GPs approaching retirement

By GBFM News
July 11, 2017

Time posted: 11:03 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nearly one third of Galway GPs will reach retirement age within the next seven years.

According to the Irish Independent there are 666 GPs over the age of 60 around the country, with 244 of those over 65.
In Galway 30% of General Practitioners are over 60, the government retirement age is 67.

Chariman of the Irish Medical Organisation GP Committe Dr. Padraig McGarry says that funding cuts of almost 40% under the Finacial Emergency Legislation in 2009 prevented GPs from investing in their practices.

Dr. McGarry warns that there is a real risk that rural GPs in the west will not be replaced when they retire.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Loughrea native elected Mayor of Limerick
Smyth thrilled with funding boost for Team Ireland Golf
July 11, 2017
Call for Tuam bypass to open for race week
July 11, 2017
Provisional meeting planned to discuss city Traveller accommodation
July 11, 2017
Loughrea native elected Mayor of Limerick

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 11, 2017
Connacht Sign Jarrad Butler
July 11, 2017
Ireland Under 20 Men’s basketball team to contest FIBA U20 Men’s European Championship Division B this week
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK