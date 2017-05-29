One third of county residents will face planning restrictions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Around a third of county residents will experience significant restrictions when they apply for planning permission in a rural area.

The county planning process is being discussed at a special meeting of the council at County Hall this afternoon.

The meeting follows a series of concerns over the problems faced by applicants who wish to build homes across the county – particularly one off homes in rural areas.

The Council’s planning department says around 35% of the county is subject to restrictions when it comes to planning.

These restrictions mainly arise due to environmental sensitivities.

Today’s meeting is looking at the planning process for one-off rural homes, building on family land or along national routes, and issues about private wastewater treatment facilities.

It’s also examining the impact of both national and European planning guidelines on planners in Galway.

Due to these guidelines, county planners cannot make any major changes to the process here in Galway – but councillors are likely to submit recommendations to the government on a number of issues which are causing concern.

The local authority is currently working to make the planning process easier for applicants.

The council is working to tackle the waiting list for pre-planning meetings, and is also providing in-depth guidelines on its website for residents who wish to submit a planning application.