Galway Bay fm newsroom: One person has been taken to hospital after a road traffic incident near Abbeyknockmoy.

The crash involving a car and a pedestrian took place shortly before 5pm on the Mountbellew side of the village.

Motorists travelling on the N63 this evening are advised to expect delays in the Abbeyknockmoy area as a result of the crash.

The N63 is currently closed, but is due to re-open in the next 20 minutes.