One million euro for major roadworks in Kinvara

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

One million euro in funding has been announced for major road reconstruction works in Kinvara.

The funding from Transport Infrastructure Ireland will provide for the complete resurfacing of the N67 road through the village.

Local Councillor Joe Byrne says the funding is overdue – and the road has long been considered one of the worst surfaces in Ireland.

He says the project is a strong opportunity to provide dedicated parking areas, safer pedestrian access and increased visual enhancements in Kinvara.

The works are earmarked to begin after the imminent extension of the sewerage network from the village to Dunguaire.

Councillor Byrne is confident the works will be completed during 2018.

He says while the funding for Kinvara is welcome, many local roads across the area are generally in terrible condition.