One million euro for Galway with reinstatement of local roads scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nearly one million euro has been allocated to Galway to improve local roads in the reinstated Local Improvement Schemes

That’s according to Galway East TD Sean Canney who says funding for LIS stopped during the recession.

LIS funding is spent maintaining roads leading on to people’s property which do not fall under the authority of Galway County Council.

Local Improvement Schemes are overseen by the Department of Community and Rural Development.

According to the Indepedent TD Galway has received the second largest sum of the €10 million provided this year, just behind Cork

Deputy Canney says that this money is not sufficient on its own for the work that needs to be done.