15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

One million euro for Galway with reinstatement of local roads scheme

By GBFM News
September 21, 2017

Time posted: 5:37 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nearly one million euro has been allocated to Galway to improve local roads in the reinstated Local Improvement Schemes

That’s according to Galway East TD Sean Canney who says funding for LIS stopped during the recession.

LIS funding is spent maintaining roads leading on to people’s property which do not fall under the authority of Galway County Council.

Local Improvement Schemes are overseen by the Department of Community and Rural Development.

According to the Indepedent TD Galway has received the second largest sum of the €10 million provided this year, just behind Cork

Deputy Canney says that this money is not sufficient on its own for the work that needs to be done.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Education Minister opening new Coláiste na Coiribe building in Knocknacarra tomorrow
Connacht U18 Girls Prepare For Interpros
September 21, 2017
Education Minister opening new Coláiste na Coiribe building in Knocknacarra tomorrow
September 21, 2017
International experts to attend city conference on climate change
September 21, 2017
Safety warning for Galway due to gas network issue

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 21, 2017
Galway United Supporters Launch League Of Ireland Dash
September 21, 2017
Connacht U18 Girls Prepare For Interpros
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK