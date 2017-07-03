One of Jobstown accused to address public meeting in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Solidarity T.D Paul Murphy will be in Galway this evening (03/07) to address a public meeting.

The meeting will focus on building on a left alternative to champion the key issues facing society.

It’ll be one of the first public appearance for Deputy Murphy following his acquittal , along with 5 others, of falsely imprisoning former Tánaiste, Joan Burton in Jobstown in 2014.

The meeting takes place at 8 this evening at Richardsons, Eyre Square.

Deputy Murphy says that people have been invigorated by the resurgence of the left in the US and UK.