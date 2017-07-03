15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

One of Jobstown accused to address public meeting in city

By GBFM News
July 3, 2017

Time posted: 12:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Solidarity T.D Paul Murphy will be in Galway this evening (03/07) to address a public meeting.

The meeting will focus on building on a left alternative to champion the key issues facing society.

It’ll be one of the first public appearance for Deputy Murphy following his acquittal , along with 5 others, of falsely imprisoning former Tánaiste, Joan Burton in Jobstown in 2014.

The meeting takes place at 8 this evening at Richardsons, Eyre Square.

Deputy Murphy says that people have been invigorated by the resurgence of the left in the US and UK.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Inland Fisheries Ireland to carry out survey at Owenriff river
July 3, 2017
Inland Fisheries Ireland to carry out survey at Owenriff river
July 3, 2017
Housing Minister urged to avoid amalgamation of Galway local authorities
July 3, 2017
UHG second most overcrowded hospital in the country in June

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 3, 2017
Claasen and McCarthy team up to coach Buccaneers
July 3, 2017
Mayo drawn away to Clare in football qualifiers
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK