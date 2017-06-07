One of Ireland’s longest one day swims officially launched for 2017

The 12th annual Frances Thornton Memorial Galway Bay Swim in aid of Cancer Care West happening on Saturday 22nd July was officially launched with the first time trial at Blackrock on Saturday 3rd June last.

Officially one of Ireland’s biggest and longest one day swims, this year over 100 swimmers will swim 13km across the bay to raise funds for Cancer Care West. Starting from Auginish in Co. Clare and finishing at Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill, the swim is a distance of roughly 13 kilometres.

The first time trail took place on Saturday 3rd June with 67 brave souls battling through the wind to complete the 4km trial for solos and 2km for relays. The swims second time trial will take place on 18th June at 2pm, starting from Blackrock.

The swim relies on massive support from support boats as each swimmer requires a boat to go alongside with their swim. Without the boats, this event could not go ahead. If you are interested in being a boat support get in contact with Cancer Care West.

“Every year we are just blown away by the levels of support from everyone in Galway and everyone who is linked to the swim. It is always such a special day and everyone that takes part, helps behind the scenes and runs the day makes this swim what it is. Now in its 12th year, we are seeing new faces and of course the die hards that keep making this swim happen each year. We are all really looking forward to July and want to wish everyone good luck in their preparations,” explained Fiona Thornton.

“The swim is one of our biggest fundraisers each year and every year it keeps getting better. Each swimmer, all the boat crew and just everyone who supports the swim has helped to fund our services and to help those affected by cancer. This year we have alot of new faces taking on the relays and more so than ever swimmers from around Ireland are taking part,” said David O’Donnell Cancer CareWest.

Brian Thornton remarked, “The swim started with 3 guys wanting to swim the bay and to raise some money for a service that helped Frances so much when she was sick. This year again, Kevin, Fiona, Claire and myself all took part which helps to mark the memory of Frances for us in a very special way. Cancer Care West offers such a great service to people who have cancer and to their families and friends supporting them through illness”

For all information or to make a donation log onto www.galwaybayswim.com. or connect on all social media platforms.