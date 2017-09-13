One Galway settlement in latest tax defaulters’ list

Galway Bay fm newsroom – One Galway settlement was made to Revenue Commissioners in the second quarter of the year.

The latest tax defaulters list shows that Oran Pre-Cast of Deerpark Industrial Estate, Oranmore made a settlement of over 270 thousand euro.

The concrete product manufacturer and supplier made the settlement as a result of Under-declaration of VAT in a Revenue audit case.

The biggest settlement in the country made to revenue in the second quarter of this year was by Westmeath woman, Nora Filtness who paid 3.1 million euro.

The former owner of a boutique under-declared income tax and VAT.